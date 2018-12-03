PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's leading consumer charity Eversmart Energy has sounded the alarm after a small energy supplier began taking advance payments of about 1,000 pounds ($1,276.50) per customer and marketing its tariff like a financial savings product. bit.ly/2Rvezeq

The former marketing chief of Patisserie Valerie is suing the troubled bakery chain for £325,000 in a claim over the non-payment of bonuses that is critical of the company's management. bit.ly/2Rwl40O

The Guardian

U.S. President Donald Trump has delayed for 90 days his threatened imposition of 25 pct tariffs on most Chinese imports after a dinner meeting with Xi Jinping, to give time for negotiations on longstanding trade disputes between the two countries, the White House has said. bit.ly/2E7baiV

The Telegraph

Uber is reportedly in talks to buy Lime or Bird, the start-ups whose electric scooters are on the streets of Los Angeles and are set to come to London this year. bit.ly/2DX3GhF

Theresa May's chief Brexit adviser secretly warned her that the customs backstop is a "bad outcome" for the UK which will see regulatory checks in the Irish Sea and put security co-operation at risk, The Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2Sobfll

Sky News

Dozens of current and former Ted Baker employees have accused the fashion brand's founder of implementing a regime of "forced hugs" and harassment. bit.ly/2E8swvP

A director of Man Group is being lined up to chair TP ICAP, as it looks to repair relations with investors following a bitter row over pay and the ousting of its chief executive. bit.ly/2zEX6cO