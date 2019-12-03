Funds News
December 3, 2019

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Stephan Wilcke, chairman of Britain's biggest guarantor loans provider Amigo Holdings PLC and one of its top executives have sold shares worth more than 1.6 million pounds($2.05 million)in the troubled company despite a slump in its stock price. bit.ly/2rNHJgW

- Ocado Group PLC is raising 500 million pounds ($641.50 million) to help pay for dozens of robot-powered warehouses around the world. bit.ly/2DAQwWa

The Guardian

- National World PLC, set up by the newspaper entrepreneur David Montgomery, is in talks to potentially buy JPI Media, which owns dozens of major local papers in Britain – including the Edinburgh Evening News, the Lancashire Post, the Sheffield Star and the Sunderland Echo. bit.ly/2OJlH8f

The Telegraph

- Fashion firm Ted Baker PLC has been forced to reveal a 25 million pounds ($32.08 million) accounting blunder - piling fresh pressure on bosses of the troubled business. bit.ly/2DCPed8

Sky News

- Cerberus Capital Management has been weighing a bid for Addison Lee in recent weeks as the company's current owner attempts to secure a rapid sale. bit.ly/2OFIba7

- Sky News has learnt that National Express, one of Britain's biggest listed transport groups, has instructed headhunters to identify a long-term successor to Sir John Armitt, who has chaired the group since February 2013. bit.ly/2YfGhjB

The Independent

- More than 500 National Health Service doctors, nurses and other workers have written to Donald Trump to ask him to take the health service off the table during UK-U.S. trade talks. bit.ly/34UO8W8

$1 = 0.7794 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

