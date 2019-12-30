PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 30

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Investment banks are treating their clients more favourably than other companies in equity research coverage, an investigation by The Times has found. bit.ly/37ljciN

- Monzo is in talks with investors to extend a funding round that was launched in June to raise up to 100 million pounds ($130.93 million) to support its growth. bit.ly/2SCJo4c

The Guardian

- Ethical consumer spending has hit record levels in the United Kingdom, according to a new study from Co-op that reveals the total market, including food, drinks, clothing, energy and eco-travel, has swelled to over 41 billion pounds ($53.68 billion). bit.ly/2MGGA2e

The Telegraph

- Accounting firm KPMG was on the receiving end of half of all fines issued by the Financial Reporting Council this year, as the firm and its partners were hit with penalties of 16.4 million pounds ($21.47 million) in 2019 out of a total of 32.2 million for the industry as a whole. bit.ly/2MI1NsS

The Independent

- Dozens of British hospital trusts have failed to act on alerts warning that patients could be harmed on its wards, The Independent can reveal. bit.ly/39ikU6t