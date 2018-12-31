PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec. 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has secured the contract to power the U.S. military's next-generation squadron of unmanned fighter drones. bit.ly/2BZdwx5

Steve Eisman, Neuberger Berman Group money manager, said he believes that the probability of a "hard" Brexit is now at least 50 percent. bit.ly/2BQGLBS

The Telegraph

Britain will open two new military bases in the Caribbean and Southeast Asia as the country looks to step up its military presence overseas after Brexit, British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has revealed. bit.ly/2BP0mm9

UK Finance Minister Philip Hammond has been accused by his colleagues in the Cabinet of failing to release the necessary funding required to prepare Britain for a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2QUSA4t

Sky News

The UK government announced increased action - including through joint efforts with France - following the detention of six Iranian men and their inflatable boat on the beach at Kingsdown, Kent. bit.ly/2BNdjge

Susanna Dinnage has pulled out of succeeding Richard Scudamore as chief executive of the Premier League. bit.ly/2BNwfLW