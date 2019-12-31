PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec. 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- The UK government is to publish next month its response to a consultation on policing social media companies such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google after Britain leaves the European Union. bit.ly/2MIZOUZ
- David Sefton, the chairman behind the restructuring of Iconic Labs Plc, has resigned from the company's board. bit.ly/2u3EOln
The Guardian
- The Rail, Maritime and Transport workers' union has started the process of balloting its members for new strikes against the South Western Railway franchise in February. bit.ly/39sYy20
- The UK government said the national living wage for over-25s would increase to 8.72 pounds an hour from 8.21 pounds from the start of April. bit.ly/2MJvR7h
The Telegraph
- Energy bills have increased by an inflation-busting 40% in the past five years – saddling U.K. households with an average annual cost of 1,813 pounds, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. bit.ly/2QwlODL
- Sir David Jones, who saved Next Plc from collapse in the late 1980s, has died aged 76. bit.ly/359dQpl
$1 = 0.7625 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom