PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Pakistani property developer Malik Riaz Hussain has agreed to surrender a total of 190 million pounds ($243.77 million), as part of the largest asset recovery settlement ever recorded by the National Crime Agency. bit.ly/384wwtd

The Guardian

- Institute for Fiscal Studies warned that Labour's plan to renationalise large chunks of the economy risks years of disruption that could delay Britain's transition to a low-carbon economy. bit.ly/2Li5mFg

The Telegraph

- Lloyd's of London will launch a groundbreaking space insurance policy on Wednesday in the hope that the booming industry can send profits into orbit in the coming decades. bit.ly/2LjJfOO

Sky News

- Mayfair Equity Partners is close to announcing the purchase of a substantial shareholding in Parcel2Go and sources said that a deal, the terms of which were unclear on Tuesday, could be announced later this week. bit.ly/2LhxmJm

- Sky, the parent firm of Sky News, has announced plans to develop a new 32-acre TV and film studio at Elstree in Hertfordshire, creating up to 2,000 jobs and attract an additional 3 billion pounds ($3.85 billion)of production investment over the first five years of operation. bit.ly/2YfCAus

The Independent

- The Conservative Party risks a "complete capitulation" to U.S. President Donald Trump on a manifesto pledge to clamp down on tax dodging by U.S. technology companies, a taxation expert has said. bit.ly/2Pf2ha6 ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)