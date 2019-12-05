PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A boardroom clash at Expedia Group Inc, the online holiday booking group, has prompted the departure of its chief executive Mark Okerstrom and chief financial officer Alan Pickerill. bit.ly/2qld4aq

Boris Johnson has pledged that he would hold a tax-cutting budget within weeks of Britain leaving the European Union as part of an attempt to revitalise his election campaign. bit.ly/2DIHM0n

The Guardian

Almost 1.1 billion pounds ($1.41 billion) has been wiped off the value of the exercise bike firm Peloton after a backlash against a Christmas advert widely derided as "sexist and dystopian." bit.ly/2Pcq76E

The billionaire hedge fund manager Sir Chris Hohn paid himself 200 million pounds last year, slightly more than his Children's Investment (TCI) fund made in profit. bit.ly/2OPNLH3

The Telegraph

Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc has lined up Deloitte to prepare it for insolvency if investors reject a rescue led a secretive offshore fund, sources said. bit.ly/361fWsc

Tens of thousands of savers have been blocked from taking cash out of a 2.5 billion pounds M&G Plc property fund after a stampede for the exits - but will still be charged fees of nearly 300,000 pounds a week. bit.ly/2YjgkzI

Sky News

Up to 2,500 jobs have been safeguarded at Clintons after the greetings card chain was sold back to its existing owners as part of a rescue deal. bit.ly/2YhuKjP

The Chief Executive of Metro Bank Plc Craig Donaldson is to step down after a decade in the job following a turbulent year for the lender. bit.ly/2ORZFQF

The Independent

Environmental lawyers have launched an unprecedented complaint against BP Plc for "greenwashing" its image with an advertising blitz that promotes the oil company's environmental credentials. bit.ly/2ONfCaG