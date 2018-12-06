PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Oligarchs and the super-rich wishing to come to Britain are to face new restrictions as the government suspends "gold-plated" investor visas from midnight. The move is part of a crackdown on serious organised crime and money laundering. bit.ly/2RBiB5a

Capita Plc has invited 70,000 employees to apply to join its board as non-executive directors, becoming the first FTSE company since the 1980s to appoint workers to its board. bit.ly/2RAUbZx

The Guardian

A 600 million pound ($763 million) cable connecting the UK and Belgium's energy systems is about to be switched on, becoming the first of a new generation of interconnectors that will deepen the UK's ties to mainland Europe just as it prepares to leave the EU. bit.ly/2RBjevy

Terry Morgan, the chairman of Crossrail and HS2, who last week predicted he would be sacked from both roles "within days" due to delays and cost overruns, has resigned. bit.ly/2RCJQvY

The Telegraph

Facebook Inc cut off data access to rival companies which it saw as threatening its business model, according to internal documents seized as part of UK Parliament's "fake news" inquiry. bit.ly/2Rx7g62

The 46 billion pounds merger between Shire Plc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has won approval from shareholders, paving the way for the deal to be completed as early as January and creating one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world. bit.ly/2Rxuskt

Sky News

British chipmaker ‎Graphcore is about to become the latest UK-based technology start-up to achieve coveted "unicorn" status with a fundraising valuing it at more than $1 billion (790 million pounds). bit.ly/2RCLLkj

Cathy Turner, the board member who drew up a controversial 20 million pounds executive pay plan at Countrywide Plc, the troubled estate agency group, is to step down in the wake of an investor revolt. bit.ly/2RArnjJ

The Independent

Deliveroo riders have lost the latest round of their legal battle to win collective bargaining rights. ind.pn/2RDDnRu