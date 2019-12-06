PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Serious Fraud Office has begun an investigation into Glencore Plc over "suspicions of bribery". The fraud office said yesterday that it was examining the "conduct of business by the Glencore group of companies, its officials, employees, agents and associated persons". bit.ly/2RmovcW

- Lawrence Stroll, the billionaire owner of the Racing Point Formula One motor racing team, is said to be preparing to bid for a significant stake in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc. bit.ly/2PgR8G2

The Guardian

- Long-suffering passengers using one of the UK's worst-performing train companies have staged a rush-hour protest demanding it be stripped of its franchise. bit.ly/388HsWA

- The Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc transport business, famed for its red and green lorries, is teetering on the brink of collapse with its future due to be decided at a key shareholder vote in London on Friday. bit.ly/2LsMZxx

The Telegraph

- Two British property funds have launched a wave of sell-offs, amid a stampede for the exits by investors which forced rival M&G Plc to slam its doors shut. bit.ly/2r9v6gs

- Metro Bank Plc's biggest investor has sold another chunk of his stake as supporters of founder Vernon Hill pull back from the troubled lender. bit.ly/2LtsMrg

Sky News

- Sky News has learnt that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has appointed Flint Global to examine the potential for opening up terminal design, construction and operations to third parties. bit.ly/2OUPivo