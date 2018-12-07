PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Pharmacists will overrule GPs to ration drugs under a no-deal Brexit. UK Ministers will order pharmacists to alter prescriptions without first contacting the patient's GP in order to mitigate any extreme shortages. bit.ly/2QgMpY1

Competition and Markets Authority is locked in a dispute with care home providers Care UK over more than 3 million pounds ($3.83 million) of compensation for customers. bit.ly/2QeJejL

The Guardian

A no-deal Brexit could cause major disruption across Kent, with gridlock on the roads around Dover, rubbish not being collected, children unable to take exams and rubbish piling up on streets, a Kent county council report has warned. bit.ly/2Qfoo3D

Peter Boizot, founder of the restaurant chain Pizza Express, has died at his home in Peterborough aged 89. bit.ly/2Qhi5wE

The Telegraph

HSBC chairman Mark Tucker has topped up his 1.5 million pounds salary with a new role at South African insurer Discovery, a move that could court criticism that he is too busy. bit.ly/2QjlVVK

Ted Baker Plc has hired law firm Herbert Smith Freehills LLP to lead an investigation into claims of workplace harassment after details of an alleged 'forced hugs' policy emerged. bit.ly/2QdWS6F

Sky News

Theresa May is under pressure from loyalist MPs to delay a vote on her Brexit deal, amid fears it could be "heavily" rejected. bit.ly/2QgMGu1

O2 says a massive data outage which has affected millions of people will not be fully fixed until Friday morning. In a joint statement, the chief executives of O2 and Ericsson apologised to customers for the "poor experience" they faced as they struggled to get online on Thursday. bit.ly/2QfotEt

The Independent

Two former Tesco Plc bosses, Chris Bush, former UK managing director, and John Scouler, former UK food commercial director, have been cleared of all charges in a 280 million pounds fraud and false accounting scandal after the case against them collapsed. ind.pn/2QgH1Eo

Theresa May's plans to curb immigration after Brexit could result in businesses collapsing and jobs being lost, the head of the Confederation of British Industry's Director General Carolyn Fairbairn has warned. ind.pn/2Qhj2oI