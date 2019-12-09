PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Businesses remain relentlessly gloomy about Britain's prospects, despite hopes that the election could clear up months of political uncertainty. The British Chambers of Commerce warned that corporate investment would shrink both this year and next as GDP growth slowed to its weakest rate since the 2009 financial crisis. bit.ly/2Yvxo5N

Financial markets have overshot as investors take risky bets despite "tepid" economic growth, the Bank for International Settlements has warned. The bullish run in asset prices, from equities to property to corporate debt, raises "vulnerabilities" for global markets, the Swiss-based bank for central banks said. American and euro-denominated markets showed the greatest evidence of overheating, it said. bit.ly/35dz1aR

The Guardian

Boris Johnson's proposed "Australian-style" points system to reduce immigration has been criticised for failing to understand how vital low and medium-skilled jobs are to the UK economy and for giving a false impression to voters of radical change. bit.ly/38j7TsO

The Telegraph

Tesco Plc could sell its operations in Malaysia and Thailand as part of a strategic review, as the retail giant prepares for a new boss to take the reins. bit.ly/2Lz6mVR

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says there's "no need" to build Heathrow's third runway, with the money better spent connecting the airport with the rest of the country. bit.ly/2qwP980

Sky News

Saga PLc is seeking a buyer for its domiciliary care business as it faces the threat of a break-up led by activist investors. The company is working with advisers on the sale of Patricia White's and Country Cousins, two live-in care brands which last year recorded revenues of just under 4 million pounds. bit.ly/2DWomF9

Britain's longest-running rail franchise Virgin Trains made its last trip on Saturday night after 22 years and almost 500 million journeys. bit.ly/2DUZSfI