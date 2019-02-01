PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Metro Bank Plc came under new selling pressure on Thursday after changing its account of the discovery of a 900 million pound ($1.18 billion) accounting misstatement that led its share price to crash last week. bit.ly/2RXiBAJ

The executive chairman and chief executive of Patisserie Holdings did not disclose a possible conflict of interest to investors arising from their ownership of a shop of its collapsed café chain. bit.ly/2S2YfpC

The Guardian

Thames Water has been given a dressing down by the British water regulator Ofwat for not doing enough to keep future bills affordable and to sort out its poor performance on leaks. bit.ly/2S4I5vV

Jurgen Maier, the chief executive of one of Britain's biggest industrial companies, Siemens UK, accused the government of being divided over its industrial strategy, saying that more was needed to support manufacturers across the UK. bit.ly/2S4IEWz

The Telegraph

Big six energy supplier Npower will axe 900 jobs over the next year as it scrambles to cut costs in the face of the UK government's energy price cap and looming financial losses. bit.ly/2RYIksq

Chemicals giant Ineos failed to tighten its hold on the North Sea after talks with U.S.-based independent oil producer ConocoPhillips over a multi-billion-dollar sale collapsed. bit.ly/2RY9bEU

Sky News

The stand-in chairman at Debenhams Plc, Terry Duddy, has been shortlisted as a potential successor to Debbie Hewitt, who is to step down as Moss Bros chairman later this year. bit.ly/2S2VSTK

BT Group Plc is planning to appeal against two court judgments that ruled the telecoms giant cannot change the way it calculates pensions for thousands of employees. bit.ly/2S2k7Bo

The Independent

Asda shop floor workers have won the latest round of a legal battle with their employer over equal pay in a ruling that has been hailed as a potential “game changer” for more than half a million retail workers.