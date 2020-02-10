PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 10

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A businessman from the south coast who caught the coronavirus at a conference in Singapore is thought to have infected at least seven other Britons after going to France for a skiing holiday. bit.ly/3brFfHh

- A full ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd supplying the 5G network in Britain could cost the country's leading mobile phone operators an estimated 1.5 billion pounds ($1.93 billion) and delay the expansion of the faster and more versatile network by up to two years, research company Enders Analysis said. bit.ly/39qkSIZ

The Guardian

- Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have refused House speaker Nancy Pelosi's request to remove a video posted by U.S. President Donald Trump that was misleadingly edited to show her repeatedly tearing a paper copy of his State of the Union address while he was honouring a Tuskegee Airman and other attendees. bit.ly/3brFOkn

- Hurricane-force winds and flooding have caused severe disruption across much of Britain, including damage to hundreds of properties and the cancellation of trains, flights and ferries. bit.ly/2UEj4be

The Telegraph

- Facebook knew about a huge security flaw that let hackers to steal personal data from millions of its users almost one year before the crime and still failed to fix it in time, the Telegraph can reveal. bit.ly/2HcJlVO

Sky News

- Irish nationalists Sinn Fein wants to exclude Ireland's major political parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, from a new coalition government, its president Mary Lou McDonald has said. bit.ly/2UFBFnk

- UK's Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) will announce on Monday that it is converting an existing financial arrangement with the scheme into a buy-in-guaranteeing the pensions of roughly 14,000 members. bit.ly/2vieDrX

($1 = 0.7759 pounds)