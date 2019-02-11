PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 11

February 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Imperial Brands Plc is expected to announce that Mark Williamson will step down as chairman of the tobacco group in the coming months on the back of the introduction of more stringent corporate governance rules. bit.ly/2UXMBJV

Legal & General Capital has agreed to take a 50 per cent stake in a 230 million pound ($297.53 million) data centre campus that will serve life science and technology businesses along the London to Cambridge innovation corridor. bit.ly/2RTklpQ

The Guardian

GCSE exams in England should be scrapped and replaced with a baccalaureate for school leavers that includes vocational skills and personal development, as part of a radical overhaul proposed by Conservative MP Robert Halfon. bit.ly/2MYNhMe

A ministerial colleague of Chris Grayling has insisted the Cabinet still supports the beleaguered transport secretary, amid pressure on him to step down over the cancellation of a Brexit-related ferry contract awarded to a company with no ships. bit.ly/2SzbCNZ

The Telegraph

Woman who broke her wrist in a car crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh has said she feels "safer" now he has given up his driving licence. bit.ly/2SueJaM

Jeremy Wright, the digital secretary, said he would write to Tinder and Grindr asking what measures they have in place to keep children safe, after an investigation claimed they are at risk of exploitation on such apps. bit.ly/2TFi2rW

Sky News

Mark Tucker, the chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc, is to take on the chairmanship of the City's leading lobbying group as Britain's professional and financial services industries stare down the barrel of a possible no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2SDr9MK

The state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Plc will next week hand out a 335 million pound ($433.36 million) bonus pot to staff as it reports its second consecutive annual profit‎ since being rescued by taxpayers. bit.ly/2DuS5ol

The Independent

Thousands of British lorry drivers face the prospect of being barred from entering the EU after missing out on permits that will be required after Brexit. ind.pn/2TJ5qQy

Company bosses who mismanage their employees' pensions could face up to seven years in prison, Amber Rudd has said. ind.pn/2SzbNc7