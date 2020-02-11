PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 11

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The troubled FTSE 100 private hospitals group NMC Health said that its co-chairman Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty and his advisers were in the process of a legal review to verify his total interests in the company along with those of associated family members and family holding companies. bit.ly/2HdIaFS

- The British property industry is facing an audit-style shake-up by its regulator after scrutiny of potential conflicts of interest at the biggest advisory firms. bit.ly/3bC0iau

The Guardian

- The coronavirus crisis will slash global smartphone production in the first quarter, according to new industry forecasts from analysis firm TrendForce, while consumer confidence in Europe has also suffered as the spread of the disease wreaks havoc on multiple industries. bit.ly/2OHuJCj

- In the first official confirmation that the government is going to impose trade barriers post-Brexit, senior British minister Michael Gove has told businesses that trade with Europe they need to prepare for "significant change" with "inevitable" border checks for "almost everybody" who imports from the EU from next year. bit.ly/39mltv8

The Telegraph - Staff morale has plunged at HSBC Holdings Plc after its boss was ousted and staff prepare for a wave of job cuts, according to an internal survey. bit.ly/2SxMIw2

- William Hill Plc has struck a deal with CBS Sports as it battles to win a slice of the vast sports gambling market opening up across the Atlantic. bit.ly/2SxRtWu

Sky News

- Amazon.com Inc is the latest technology company to completely pull out of attending this month's Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/31ICltj

The Independent

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal threatens to place "huge unnecessary burdens" on the Scottish salmon industry, the trade body for the sector, the Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation said. bit.ly/2Sjh2f3 - The former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Carlos Ghosn, granted himself a salary and bonus worth 6.2 million pounds ($8.01 million) without the knowledge of the boards of Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Corp , who had previously challenged the payments, the companies' legal teams said. bit.ly/2Sf6Xzx