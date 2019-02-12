PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK shareholders in IAG, the company that owns British Airways will not face new restrictions on their holdings after Brexit, the group said last night, but other non-EU shareholders will. bit.ly/2I4ywZr

- The American hedge fund agitating for an overhaul at Just Eat Plc has turned up the heat on the takeaway delivery group, demanding that it seeks a merger with a rival rather than appointing a new chief executive. bit.ly/2IggrYC

The Guardian

- The government is facing calls for a new regulator to protect consumers' access to cash, following several bank technology failures and thousands of cash machine and branch closures across the United Kingdom. bit.ly/2I9Reif

- The Danish developer Orsted A/S, which will be installing the first of 174 turbines at Hornsea One, said it was ready to step up its plans and fill the gap left by failed nuclear power schemes. bit.ly/2I9RePh

The Telegraph

- Petrofac Ltd may be forced to face a legal claim after a string of bribery and corruption allegations halved the UK-listed company's market value, according to legal funding firm Innsworth. bit.ly/2I8RKgB

- The competition watchdog has extended its deadline for a final decision on the proposed merger of J Sainsbury Plc's and Asda by almost two months. bit.ly/2I2xr4e

Sky News

- Government officials have admitted for the first time that they will not be able to renegotiate all trade treaties involving the European Union by the end of March. bit.ly/2I65k44

- Shareholders in the online mattress retailer promoted by Gareth Bale are facing a nightmare after the company's valuation was slashed to just 20 million pounds ($26 million) in a bid to secure new funding. bit.ly/2I8XhDE

The Independent

- Sports Direct International Plc has dropped out of the bidding war for Patisserie Holdings Plc, just days after tabling an offer reported to be worth more than 15 million pounds ($19 million). ind.pn/2I6hwlB ($1 = 0.7773 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)