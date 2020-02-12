PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc has ruled itself out of a bid for NMC Health Plc after the troubled private hospitals group said that it had been approached. bit.ly/2SG99zj

- Link Real Estate Investment Trust, which has extensive property investments including shopping centres in China, abandoned talks to support Intu Properties Plc's planned equity raise at the end of this month. bit.ly/2uuZLGG

The Guardian

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has staked his political reputation on delivering a "new anatomy of British transport" that will boost capacity and cut fares and journey times, as Downing Street seized control of the HS2 project and promised massive new spending on infrastructure. bit.ly/37prC8E

- The German digital bank N26 has blamed Brexit for its decision to pull out of the UK and close more than 200,000 customer accounts. bit.ly/2waik3k

The Telegraph

- Troubled tycoon Vijay Mallya is appealing against his extradition to face fraud charges in India, over claims connected to $1.4 billion that his airline Kingfisher borrowed from Indian banks before it went bust in 2012. bit.ly/2SC8VJd

- British retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc has poached a new finance chief, Eoin Tonge, from sandwich maker Greencore Group Plc, who will compensated with up to 2.5 million pounds ($3.24 million) in Marks & Spencer shares after giving up the right to Greencore stock. bit.ly/37moF8y

Sky News

- The economic impact of China's coronavirus outbreak is already bigger than that caused by the spread of SARS in 2003, the Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said. bit.ly/2SjXEi0

- The UK retail sector has warned about disruption to the supply of fruit and vegetables after Britain confirmed it will introduce import controls on EU goods from January. bit.ly/2uD7bri