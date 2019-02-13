PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Debenhams Plc has secured a vital cash injection of 40 million pounds ($51.56 million) and struck a partnership with one of the world's largest product-suppliers, sending its share price soaring. bit.ly/2Id5OFM

- The chief executive of Pernod Ricard SA roundly dismissed speculation yesterday that the French drinks group could become a takeover target amid agitation for change from an activist investor. bit.ly/2I8ofeA

The Guardian

- Campaigners have welcomed the government's decision to reject a planning appeal by shale gas firm Cuadrilla to frack at a second site in Lancashire, capping a week of bad news for the industry. bit.ly/2IavEdp

- Gambling adverts will no longer be allowed to appear on websites or in computer games that are popular with children, under new rules designed to stop irresponsible gambling. bit.ly/2IiA6am

The Telegraph

- The founder of Utilitywise Plc is in talks to bail out the troubled energy broker just months after offloading his remaining stake in the business. bit.ly/2I89bxS

- Interserve Plc bosses face an uphill struggle to win approval for its proposed 480 million pound rescue deal after a second major shareholder came out against it. bit.ly/2I9dIQC

Sky News

- The World Trade Organisation has told Sky News that Brexit has created "unprecedented" challenges but that the UK could become a prominent voice in shaping the future of world trade. bit.ly/2IaUB8K

- Sky News has learnt that Chester-based wejo Ltd has struck a landmark deal that includes a $25 million cash injection from General Motors alongside a long-term data-sharing agreement between the two companies. bit.ly/2I89zfO

The Independent

- EDF Energy has hiked energy prices for 1.3 million gas and electricity customers by 118 pounds, becoming the second Big Six supplier in days to increase bills. ind.pn/2IjDYaK