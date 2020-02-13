PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British oil major BP Plc has vowed to reduce the carbon footprint of the oil and gas it produces to "net zero" by 2050 in a pledge to tackle climate change. bit.ly/2tR1MfO

- Canada's Bombardier Inc has been accused of exploiting its suppliers by the UK payment watchdog, small business commissioner. bit.ly/2vxddtt

The Guardian

- The chair of the British parliament's public accounts committee is calling for an investigation into the government's funding of Norton Motorcycles Inc and has accused officials of "blindly pouring" millions of pounds of taxpayers' money into the motorbike firm before it went bust. bit.ly/2UTilCO

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd is suing Carlos Ghosn for $90 million, stepping up the legal battle against its former chairman after his arrest and dramatic flight from Tokyo to Lebanon. bit.ly/2tOw5DQ

The Telegraph

- Industry in the eurozone suffered a dramatic collapse in production in December as output levels dived 4.1% compared with the same month a year earlier. bit.ly/31QMcxa

- One of the world's biggest technology trade shows, the Mobile World Congress (MWC), was called off by organisers on Wednesday night following days of speculation, with nearly all of its biggest attendees abandoning plans to take part over coronavirus fears. bit.ly/2SDlBQk

Sky News

- Flybe, the struggling British regional airline, will be handed proposals for financial support from the British government this week as it seeks to avoid a collapse that could undermine ministers' pledge to bolster regional connectivity. bit.ly/31Qoq4D

- UK broadcast watchdog Ofcom is set to be handed new powers to regulate social media companies like Facebook Inc, Instagram and YouTube to protect users from harmful content, the British government said. bit.ly/31NheGx

The Independent

- British energy market regulator Ofgem said customers will receive an automatic 30 pounds ($38.87) payment from gas and electricity suppliers if their swap takes longer than 15 working days, if their final bill does not arrive within six weeks, or they are switched by mistake. bit.ly/2wd02yp ($1 = 0.7717 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)