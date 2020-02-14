PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times - British construction equipment maker JCB is cutting back production at its factories and curbing the hours of thousands of staff in an attempt to cope with supply shortages triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/2waUyUI

The Guardian

- Carmakers are monitoring the development of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe amid concerns that the outbreak could affect a key motor show in Geneva, which is preparing to welcome 600,000 visitors in March. bit.ly/2w8DwXg

- Struggling British retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc is closing two of its clothing distribution centres in a move that puts almost 700 jobs at risk. bit.ly/31Q8mQe

The Telegraph

- French state-controlled utility EDF bought one of Britain's biggest electric vehicle charging companies, Pod Point, in a more than 100 million pounds ($130.43 million) deal. bit.ly/37kBmAQ

- Universal Music, the world's biggest record company, will be listed on the stock market by its French owner, Vivendi SA , in the next three years. bit.ly/37qfPH0

Sky News

- British finance minister Sajid Javid said he had "no option" but to resign because Prime Minister Boris Johnson attached conditions to him staying in the role which "no self-respecting minister would accept". bit.ly/31PnrSg

- UK's Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will stop lending money to coal companies by the end of the decade, its new chief executive, Alison Rose, will say in a speech on Friday. bit.ly/2SqbWha