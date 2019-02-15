PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Guardian

- The cost of Brexit to the British economy is running at 40 billion pounds a year and a damaging no-deal scenario could force an emergency cut in interest rates, according to a Bank of England policy maker. bit.ly/2IrU8PN

- Gambling companies could be forced to provide customers free of charge with software blocking them from betting, under proposals to be considered by the industry regulator. bit.ly/2IfqgpH

The Telegraph

- The Restaurant Group Plc is facing calls to quickly find a successor for Chief Executive Andy McCue, the architect of the company's controversial takeover of Wagamama, who has stepped down due to "extenuating personal circumstances." bit.ly/2I9TTZg

- Interserve Plc will be forced to immediately hand over 66 million pounds to its lenders if its largest shareholder thwarts a controversial debt-for-equity rescue deal announced last week.

Sky News

- Staff at French oil and gas giant Total SA have been told it is moving its trading operations from London to Geneva in September in a move affecting 200 jobs. here

- Irish-based Causeway Capital Partners said it had bought Patisserie Valerie through its deal with administrators - supported by members of the chain's management team. bit.ly/2IrX7Yv

The Independent

- Supermarket operator Morrisons is facing further equal pay claims from current and former workers who say they have been paid less than colleagues doing similar jobs. ind.pn/2IcpRnW