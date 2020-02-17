PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 17

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Royal Dutch Shell has thrown its weight behind an energy storage venture bankrolled by CNIC, the Chinese investment fund, and China Huaneng Group, a state utility company, building what is claimed to be Europe's largest battery in Wiltshire. bit.ly/39Iqb6O

The Guardian

- The U.S. defence secretary, Mark Esper, warned that U.S. alliances including the future of NATO were in jeopardy if European countries went ahead with using Chinese Huawei technology in their 5G networks. bit.ly/2SvOajK

- Bank of England governor Mark Carney faces being hauled before parliament to answer questions about a security breach that allowed hedge funds early access to an audio feed of market-moving press conferences. bit.ly/321coWa

The Telegraph

- Investors have called on government to ensure the private sector is able to participate in its planned 100 billion pounds infrastructure spending splurge. bit.ly/2vCu8uY

- The United Arab Emirates is keen to strike a post-Brexit free-trade deal between the United Kingdom and Gulf states as soon as possible, its foreign minister Anwar Gargash has said. bit.ly/2HrBJyT

Sky News

- Accountancy regulators have begun sounding alarm bells over the impact of the coronavirus crisis on auditors' ability to scrutinise corporate balance sheets, as the Financial Reporting Council opened talks with major audit firms about possible delays to signing off clients' accounts. bit.ly/2Hqs3oz

The Independent

- Britain and the European Union will "rip each other apart" during Brexit trade negotiations, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned, and said it would be tough to conclude the talks by the end of the year because of the differences between the two sides. bit.ly/2SA7zA1