PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Rules governing airline failures may be overhauled after hundreds of passengers were left stranded by the sudden collapse of Flybmi. Legislation could be introduced forcing airlines in administration to carry on flying so that travellers are repatriated. bit.ly/2SMrsWs

- Britain and Germany are at loggerheads over plans to let Royal Dutch Shell Plc abandon oil platform legs in the North Sea. bit.ly/2SGnVbP

The Guardian

- Flybmi is advising customers to seek refunds from credit and debit card companies or rebook with other airlines after the company collapsed late on Saturday, leading to the cancellation of thousands of journeys. bit.ly/2SFyxYC

- The threat of a no-deal Brexit has prompted more than 50 chemicals companies to move regulatory approvals from the UK to the European Union, according to data provided to the Guardian by the European commission. bit.ly/2SIB2cy

The Telegraph

- The Culture Committee of members of parliament has accused Facebook Inc founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg of lying, adding that internal documents it obtained showed Facebook "violated" laws by selling people's private data without their permission. bit.ly/2SDsbZI

- British forces are to step up Arctic deployments to protect NATO's northern flank from Russia, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced. bit.ly/2SHRkSY

Sky News

- Labour lawmaker Paul Flynn has died after serving his Newport West constituency for 32 years, his local party has confirmed. bit.ly/2SJ0KOm