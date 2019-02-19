PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Ministers are considering auctioning takeoff and landing slots at an expanded Heathrow, despite warnings that such a move would inflate costs for airlines and passengers. bit.ly/2Eiri08

- Ethnic minority employees are leaving the Bank of England in disproportionate numbers and feel less comfortable with the organisation's culture, according to internal research. bit.ly/2Ei3j0S

The Guardian

- A report released on Monday by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee said Facebook Inc had in effect put democracy at risk by allowing voters to be targeted with disinformation and personalised "dark adverts" from anonymous actors. It called for the company to be regulated. bit.ly/2EiJc2F

- Nearly 400 employees at Flybmi have lost their jobs following the collapse of the regional British airline at the weekend. Flybmi formally appointed the restructuring firm BDO as administrators on Monday after ceasing to trade on Saturday. bit.ly/2EiJhmZ

The Telegraph

- Honda plans to close its Swindon factory, putting thousands of jobs at risk, the member of parliament for the local area has confirmed. bit.ly/2EfzE8r

- JD Sports has denied it planned to make a takeover bid for Footasylum after buying an 8.3 percent stake in the struggling trainer retailer. bit.ly/2EggkrD

Sky News

- The government is planning to make social networks liable for the content on their platforms, but will stop short of giving them the same liability as traditional publishers when it announces its plans within the next few weeks. bit.ly/2EhaEOa

- Britons are stocking up on euros ahead of Brexit, new figures suggest. Post Office Travel Money says there has been "strong demand" among holidaymakers for the currency, with sales in 2019 up 3 percent so far compared with the same period last year. bit.ly/2EhiuY0