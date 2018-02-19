PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Centrica Plc Chief Executive Iain Conn is preparing to unveil plans to slash costs at British Gas, raising fears of more job losses as he fights to shore up Centrica's dividend. bit.ly/2CsDg2Z

- The governor of Latvia's central bank, a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, was arrested and interviewed by anti-corruption police on Sunday, prompting calls for him to resign. bit.ly/2CrOHI1

The Guardian

- The average price of a UK property coming on to the market has risen by more than 2,400 pounds ($3,369.60) in a month to just over 300,000 pounds amid evidence of "record" levels of house-hunting activity, according to Rightmove. bit.ly/2CtV6Ti

The Telegraph

- UK's Competition and Markets Authority is launching a crackdown on cartels after the success of its first advertising campaign led to a rise in tip-offs about illegal activity. bit.ly/2CvI4o8

- One of Carillion Plc's largest shareholders, Kiltearn Partners, was lining up to sue the group for loss of its clients' money when the firm collapsed, as investors said the board failed to effect change as the company ­floundered. bit.ly/2CtW1TD

Sky News

- The UK boss of Tesco Plc will this week become one of the youngest chairmen of a FTSE-350 company when he takes the reins at N Brown Group Plc, the online retailer. bit.ly/2CsQMnh

- Prime Minister Theresa May is set to admit that students in England face one of "most expensive systems of university tuition in the world" as she announces a wide-ranging review of funding for further and higher education. bit.ly/2CvMI5t

The Independent

- Theresa May is facing a call for an early vote in the Commons on whether to press ahead with contentious plans to slash the number of MPs from 650 to 600. ind.pn/2HtJp2G