PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A market-moving speech by the Bank of England's deputy governor was sent to a foreign exchange trader more than an hour before it was delivered, it can be revealed, highlighting the scale of a security breach at the institution. bit.ly/2uNzXFV

- American film studio Blackhall Studios, involved in blockbusters including Jumanji: The Next Level, Godzilla and Venom has unveiled plans to build a 150 million pounds ($195.02 million) complex in Reading, creating about 1,500 jobs. bit.ly/39I0l2H

The Guardian

- Spain's government has approved a digital services tax, levying a 3% tax on earnings from online ads, deals brokered on digital platforms and sales of user data by tech companies with at least 750 million euros ($809.48 million) in global revenue such as Facebook and Alphabet's Google. bit.ly/2HBnGHg

- Britain is to close its borders to unskilled workers and those who cannot speak English as part of a fundamental overhaul of immigration laws that will end the era of cheap European Union labour in factories, warehouses, hotels and restaurants, the government will say on Wednesday. bit.ly/2SEcfF7

The Telegraph

- Millions of people will lose 2,500 pounds ($3,250.25) each a year if the government presses on with a raid on pension tax relief, former British Pensions Minister Steve Webb has warned. bit.ly/39P5TbN

- Beales, one of Britain's oldest department stores, is expected to close its remaining 11 stores it fell into administration in January, failing to find a last-minute buyer to stay afloat. bit.ly/2HymHYk

Sky News

- Moneysupermarket.com, Britain's biggest price comparison website, has kicked off a secret hunt for a new Chief Executive Officer just three years after installing Mark Lewis in the role. bit.ly/38DG0eB

The Independent

- The European Union has added four countries and jurisdictions to its blacklist of tax havens including British overseas territory the Cayman Islands. bit.ly/2V1mEw8 ($1 = 0.9265 euros) ($1 = 0.7692 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)