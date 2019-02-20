PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British lawmaker Joan Ryan becomes the eighth Labour member of parliament to quit the party to join an independent breakaway group, accusing opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of "presiding over a culture of antisemitism and hatred of Israel". bit.ly/2Ej94eA

The Guardian

- Shamima Begum, the teenager who travelled from east London to Syria to join the Islamic State in 2015, had her British citizenship revoked on Tuesday after the home secretary ordered the same. bit.ly/2EiRJ5A

The Telegraph

- British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering plans to bring forward a vote on her Brexit deal to next week in a bid to see off the threat of resignations by pro-European ministers. bit.ly/2NdLgfj

- Ford Motor Co said it is exiting from the heavy commercial truck business in South America as it plans to restructure the company and return to profit in the region. bit.ly/2DTh70p

Sky News

- Mesa Air Group Inc, an Arizona-based commuter airline is backing a proposal to shore up the finances of Flybe Group Plc, the struggling regional carrier, in a last-ditch effort to scupper a takeover led by Virgin Atlantic Airways. bit.ly/2BHpn3a

The Independent

- Theresa May will fly to Brussels on Wednesday with new plans to change Britain's European Union withdrawal agreement. ind.pn/2T2hpLX