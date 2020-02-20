PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Odey Asset Management, the hedge fund run by Crispin Odey, opposed Anglo American's 405 million pounds ($523.54 million) takeover of Sirius Minerals saying that Anglo's offer "does not represent fair value for shareholders in Sirius." bit.ly/39MJPhS

- Investors withdrew 200 million pounds ($258.54 million) from Invesco funds run by Mark Barnett last month, betraying their continuing nervousness about the former protégé of Neil Woodford. bit.ly/3bUQ84H

The Guardian

- House prices have increased in every region in the UK for the first time in two years, as the Conservative party’s election victory and a more settled economic outlook calmed buyers' nerves, according to House price data compiled by the Land Registry. bit.ly/2VcVkuK

The Telegraph

Airbus is shedding almost one in 10 staff in the United Kingdom working in its defence and space arm after poor sales, as part of wider restructuring of the pan-European company's badly performing unit, with 2,350 jobs going worldwide by the end of next year. bit.ly/2V8iX7J

State-owned Qatar Airway has tightened its grip on the owner of British Airways, spending more than £450m on new shares, now owning just over 25% of IAG, the FTSE 100 airlines group that also includes Iberia and Vueling. bit.ly/39PIO8Q

Sky News

Furnishings and clothing retailer Laura Ashley said it has agreed to a deal to secure its immediate funding requirements, days after the retailer warned on its future. bit.ly/2T1ODZM

The Independent

Britain's largest car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has flown Chinese parts to the United Kingdom in suitcases in a scramble to keep production running, as firms across the world warn of crippling supply chain issues as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/2uQzAuf