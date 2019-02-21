PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Irish politician Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday that none of Britain's plans to resolve the Brexit impasse have been discussed or shared with his government. bit.ly/2ElfPNh

- Katherine Zappone, an American-Irish Independent politician who is the children's minister, has written to Facebook Inc on three occasions to question safety measures for children visiting the company's Dublin headquarters. bit.ly/2EljuKZ

The Guardian

- Three Members of Parliament from the British Conservative party resigned to join a new independent group on Wednesday. They said British Prime Minister Theresa May had allowed their former party to fall prey to hardline Brexiters and declared that the Tory modernising project had been destroyed. bit.ly/2En5Nv7

- The merger between Sainsbury Plc and Walmart Inc's Asda has been thrown into serious doubt after Britain's competition watchdog raised a catalogue of concerns, including higher prices and reduced quality and choice for customers. bit.ly/2Ek2LYd

The Telegraph

- British politician Michael Gove accused Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond on Wednesday of failing to prepare Britain for a no-deal Brexit during fractious exchanges at a Cabinet meeting. bit.ly/2EnwEqL

- Robin Phillips, the co-head of global banking HSBC Holdings Plc, is understood to be leaving the business. He was singled out in a scathing internal memo about the bank's leadership last year. bit.ly/2Ek4Inv

Sky News

- British Prime Minister Theresa May held a "constructive meeting" with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as she seeks to win changes to her Brexit agreement. May travelled to Brussels on Wednesday to meet the top EU official. bit.ly/2EmA2Ch

- Lloyds Banking Group Plc has shrugged off Brexit concerns as it reported a 13 percent rise in annual profits - but warned of an uncertain short-term outlook for the UK. bit.ly/2EnxxzB

The Independent

- British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and his supporters have launched a series of attacks on the new political grouping in the commons. The Labour party leader's spokesperson accused the new Independent Group of being an "establishment coalition" that backed "austerity, corporate tax cuts privatisation." ind.pn/2EjEO3h