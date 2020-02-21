PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 21

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Anglo American has insisted that its 405 million pound ($521.68 million) bid for Sirius Minerals is "fair and reasonable" after hedge fund Odey Asset Management joined small shareholders in pushing for a higher offer. bit.ly/3bU5hTZ

- Royal Dutch Shell will not "get into an arms race" with BP over carbon targets, a senior executive has said, in a sign that Europe's biggest oil group will not rush to match its rival's "net zero" pledge. bit.ly/2PcwxmQ

The Guardian

- Flooding and damage left in the wake of Storm Dennis, which swept across the United Kingdom on Feb. 15 and 16, is estimated to cost 225 million pounds ($289.82 million) in insurance claims, taking the total insurance costs from two February storms to 425 million pounds ($547.53 million). bit.ly/32fHGZj

The Telegraph

- Barclays is scrapping technology which allowed bosses to track its bankers following a backlash over the invasion of staff privacy. bit.ly/37JYwRi

- Royal Mail has failed to break the deadlock in an industrial row after unions rejected a revised pay deal that offered a 6% wage increase over the next three years. bit.ly/2T0H3yO

Sky News

- British government officials are keen to overhaul a network of five business councils set up in November 2018 by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/39S259u

The Independent

- Volumes of goods passing through British factory gates fell for a fifth quarter in a row, albeit at a slower pace than in January, according to the employers group the CBI. bit.ly/2HJs7jc