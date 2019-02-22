PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Two former Conservative cabinet ministers, Justine Greening and Dominic Grieve, on Thursday warned that they too would quit the party if British Prime Minister Theresa May fails to rule out a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2VbQxH2

- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been warned that he faces another exodus of members of parliament unless he backs a plan to put Theresa May's Brexit deal to a second referendum. bit.ly/2Vea3Tb

The Guardian

- Theresa May is facing the most serious cabinet revolt of her premiership next week, with as many as 25 members of the government ready to vote for a Brexit delay unless she rules out "no deal" – in a move that will challenge her to sack them. bit.ly/2ElhodS

The Telegraph

- UK will not be ready to roll over the European Union's trade deal with Japan or customs union with Turkey by the end of next month, leaving businesses cut out of valuable tariff-free transactions if UK leaves the EU without a deal. Officials have admitted several crucial deals will not be finalised in time. bit.ly/2V5LoQG

- Standard Chartered Plc has put aside $900 million to cover potential fines relating to previous scandals. The bank said the cash will cover possible fines relating to historical sanctions breaches in the United States, investigations linked to foreign exchange trading issues and a 102 million pound ($133 million) penalty from United Kingdom's finance watchdog. bit.ly/2V8DPIU

Sky News

- British education company Pearson Plc has entered into a 500 million pound ($651.70 million) pension insurance deal with Legal & General Group Plc, Sky News reported on Thursday. bit.ly/2V5shpM

The Independent

- SSE Plc has joined the rest of the "Big Six" in raising its standard variable energy tariff to meet regulator Ofgem's latest price cap. A standard dual fuel bill for gas and electricity will rise by 117 pounds more a year for average consumption, to 1,254 pounds a year, SSE said. ind.pn/2V5p4GK ($1 = 0.7668 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)