PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 24

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Meininger Hotels is planning a 330 million pound initial public offering towards the end of March. bit.ly/39VX1B2

- UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to drop plans to cut pensions tax relief for higher earners in the face of opposition from Tory MPs but has refused to rule out increasing fuel duty in the budget. bit.ly/37Rgfq3

The Guardian

- An analysis from The Resolution Foundation predicts UK government spending will rise above the 1 trillion pound mark for the first time in history by 2023-24. bit.ly/38T0HUf

- The BBC has decided against allowing viewers to choose the UK's entry to this year's Eurovision song contest, following the poor performance of the British public's recent choices. bit.ly/2PgQ1Xq

The Telegraph

- Chinese company Jingye Group's rescue of British Steel could face another block from 50pc stake in deepwater port. bit.ly/2uYoJhT

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to start trade talks with the United States within next two weeks. bit.ly/2VhS8hM

Sky News

- Countrywide Plc and LSL Property Services are in talks about a 500 million pound merger. bit.ly/2wyEVXl