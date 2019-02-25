PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Businesses have lost faith in the political process, the Institute of Directors warned as research revealed that confidence in the service sector is sinking at its fastest pace since the financial crisis. bit.ly/2GHrDMe

The gender pay gap at the Bank of England has worsened in the past year, according to the government equalities office, despite a pledge by Governor Mark Carney to increase the number of women in its most senior roles. bit.ly/2GJvGHT

The Guardian

Brexit could be delayed until 2021 under plans being explored by the European Union's most senior officials, at a time of growing exasperation over Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of the talks, the Guardian can reveal. bit.ly/2GHovjt

Taking part in the Premier League title race can be worth hundreds of millions of pounds to a football club's home city, according to a report that said Manchester City and Liverpool are squaring up for a 300 million pounds ($392.04 million) battle. bit.ly/2GHrt7A

The Telegraph

Brexit will be delayed for up to two months under plans being considered by Theresa May to extend Article 50, The Telegraph has learned. bit.ly/2GJAn4y

Smiggle, the children's stationery chain, is attempting to push through steep rent cuts with landlords after a slowdown in trading has thwarted its expansion plans. bit.ly/2GHos7h

Sky News

Hammerson Plc, the owner of London's Brent Cross shopping centre, will on Monday make a public pledge to overhaul its boardroom after coming under pressure from the activist investor Elliott Advisors. bit.ly/2NsaJ4u

Company directors ‎face bigger fines and disqualification for breaching consumer protection laws under a radical overhaul of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority to be announced this week. bit.ly/2NryYQn

The Independent

Theresa May has ruled out putting a new Brexit deal to a vote in the House of Commons this week, but insisted one would be held by March 12. ind.pn/2Nr6AOz