PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 25

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Primark owner Associated British Foods Plc has warned that the coronavirus could result in shortages of some clothing products if the production delays in China continue. bit.ly/2PjuAW0

Glaxosmithkline Plc is partnering with Chinese biotech company Clover Biopharmaceuticals to develop its coronavirus vaccine. bit.ly/3c7ESC4

The Guardian

Third Point LLC, the US hedge fund and activist investor, has taken about $2 billion stake in the London-based insurer Prudential Plc and is calling for it to separate into two companies. bit.ly/2SUTOff

The European Union will demand the right to punish Britain if the government fails to shadow the Brussels rulebook in the future, member states have agreed, as Boris Johnson was warned that the bloc would not be hurried into a deal on the future relationship. bit.ly/37TkDFa

The Telegraph

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Standard Chartered Plc have told London-based staff returning from China to stay at home as the city fights to prevent a coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/2vYOpLk

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak has told Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs to not take a "heavy-handed" approach in the first year of tax changes for self-employed workers. bit.ly/3calMLZ

Sky News

British retailer Ted Baker Plc, which has been rocked by an accounting crisis, is to fortify its balance sheet by selling its London headquarters. bit.ly/2wCp1v4

The Independent

Estate agents Countrywide Plc and LSL Property Services Plc are in talks over a merger deal which could create the UK's largest estate agency business. bit.ly/2VlDW7g