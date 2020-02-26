PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 26

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times Activist investor Edward Bramson, whose Sherborne Investors holds a 5.5 per cent stake in Barclays Plc, has increased the pressure on Barclays over the links between its chief executive and Jeffrey Epstein. bit.ly/2wIaPRf

Britain's supermarket chain Tesco Plc said on Tuesday it is to cut more than 1,800 bakery jobs after a slump in sales of traditional loaves of bread as customers turn to bagels and flatbreads. bit.ly/2TbFo9E

The Guardian

HSBC Holdings Plc said it is to close a further 27 branches this year, adding the move was not linked to the shake-up announced a week ago, which involves plans to cut about 35,000 jobs worldwide. bit.ly/3c7R1Hl

Campaigners led by Gina Miller, who leads the consumer campaign group, True & Fair, are demanding the launch of an independent review into Andrew Bailey's appointment as Bank of England governor. bit.ly/2PofRJm

The Telegraph

Two of Kazakhstan's largest businesses, Kaspi.kz and KazMunayGaz, are mulling a float on the London Stock Exchange as enthusiasm returns to the market following a slump in listings last year. bit.ly/3c9lyoc

U.S. hedge fund Third Point that called for Prudential Plc to break up its business and ditch its UK headquarters has conceded the company could remain listed on the London stock market under its plans. bit.ly/2TjuKxP

Sky News

The chief executive of British Land Company Plc Chris Grigg is preparing to step down after more than a decade at the helm. bit.ly/3a69zGe

Britain's banking watchdog has drafted in accountants to scrutinise the quality of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's regulatory reporting at its vast London-based operations. bit.ly/2Ten4wG