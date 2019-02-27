PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Senior British cabinet ministers were accused by their colleagues on Tuesday of sabotaging talks with the European Union after they forced Prime Minister Theresa May to give MPs the chance to delay Brexit. bit.ly/2NCCVC9

UK's competition regulator has intervened in Non-Standard Finance's 1.4 billion pounds ($1.86 billion) hostile bid for Provident Financial Plc over concerns about the market impact of such a takeover. bit.ly/2XkWV0t

The Guardian

Delaying Brexit would be better for the economy in the longer term, but the move could also have a damaging impact on firms that have spent two years preparing for Britain's exit from the European Union on March 29, business leaders have warned. bit.ly/2EAtv75

Uber Technologies Inc has survived a London high court challenge to its licence to operate in the city, after judges rejected claims of bias brought by a group of black cab drivers. bit.ly/2Edknnv

The Telegraph

Metro Bank PLC said on Tuesday it was going to tap investors for 350 million pounds worth of capital. bit.ly/2BWFmdQ

Direct Line PLC, Britain's largest motor insurer, has promoted Chief Financial Officer Penny James to become its new chief executive officer. bit.ly/2H4Ywl7

Sky News

Despite warnings of the impact of a no-deal Brexit, members of the public and businesses are not preparing for such a scenario, a government document has said. bit.ly/2St8TRN

The Independent

British engineering giant Babcock International Group Plc has revealed it will take a 10 million pound tax hit this year linked to a restructuring to ensure the company can continue trading after Brexit. ind.pn/2U7iC1S