PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Restaurant Group Plc has teamed up with U.S.-based Conversion Venture Capital and two American restaurateurs with a view to open another 30 to 40 restaurants over the next five to six years. bit.ly/2TiNddJ

The Guardian

Walmart Inc is in talks to sell a majority stake in Asda, the UK's third-largest supermarket chain. bit.ly/3c84U8q

Britain's oil industry watchdog plans to overhaul its mission to wring as much value from the North Sea's oil reserves as possible before the United Nations climate talks this year. bit.ly/2VpcyW1

The Telegraph

Metro Bank Plc has been forced to return 50 million pounds to a state-backed fund meant to boost industry competition is part of a 120 million pounds grant given to the firm by Banking Competition Remedies. bit.ly/2wS8X8P

NMC Health Plc removed its Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat after an investigation revealed the private hospital operator had been locked into secret loans to major shareholders' companies without the knowledge of the board. bit.ly/2I0cN1W

Sky News

Virgin Money UK Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Direct Line Insurance Group have announced job cuts totalling more than 2,000 on a bleak day for financial services workers. bit.ly/2T34rg9 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)