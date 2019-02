Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Norway's wealth fund is taking a 30-year bet that Britain will emerge from Brexit stronger outside the European Union. bit.ly/2BSppW8

- Uncertainties around Britain's chaotic withdrawal from the European Union have put a dent in ITV Plc's advertising revenues, the broadcaster warned yesterday. bit.ly/2VoamuA

The Guardian

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May is to formally announce a series of new pledges on workers' rights and the easing of trade union restrictions, in the latest attempt to get Labour MPs to support her Brexit deal. bit.ly/2EnbeZQ

- The largest shareholder in debt-laden Interserve Plc has described new financial restructuring plans put forward by the government contractor as "terrible" and warned it is prepared to sue the company's board and lenders if rescue talks fail and the company falls into administration. bit.ly/2VkdIPa

The Telegraph

- British journalists were offered six-figure bribes to publish false reports about the payments giant Wirecard in an attempt to manipulate its stock price, according to new allegations in the German media. bit.ly/2BWNjQp

- Ferrovial SA, which owns UK government contractor Amey, has been forced to slash the value of the business by almost 90 percent in the latest blow to the outsourcing sector. bit.ly/2tPH0tD

Sky News

- Theresa May has been accused of putting lives at risk - as she was challenged over a "bargain bucket" agreement for NHS supplies under a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2Eg9UI0

- Santander UK Plc has revealed its UK boss was awarded a 6.4 million pounds ($8.52 million) pay package for 2018, amid a profit slump and plans for mass branch closures. bit.ly/2SsuJoE

The Independent

- Marks & Spencer and Ocado Group Plc have agreed a new home delivery deal, bringing to an end the online grocer's longstanding partnership with Waitrose. ind.pn/2IHSDwO

- BT Group Plc advert has been ordered not to run an ad which claimed that its broadband package featured the "UK's most powerful wifi". ind.pn/2XugK5l ($1 = 0.7513 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)