PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Flutter Entertainment Plc, the gambling operator that owns Paddy Power and Betfair, said that the ban on credit card bets could reduce its revenues by up to £25 million a year. bit.ly/399iR43

National Express Group Plc said Thursday it will not buy another diesel bus as it aims to have a zero-emission fleet by 2035. bit.ly/2Vu0K51

The Guardian

UK's financial watchdog has launched a formal investigation into NMC Health Plc hours after shares in the FTSE 100 healthcare group were suspended from trading amid a deepening accounting scandal. bit.ly/2IeK21L

Businesses must improve how they disclose their impact on the environment or risk failing to meet climate targets, Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England warned on Thursday. bit.ly/2T9hqNH

The Telegraph

Persimmon Plc CEO David Jenkinson announced plans to quit after fewer than 15 months in the job. bit.ly/2PukykX

Sky News

Heathrow Airport's plans to build a third runway have hit severe turbulence after the government confirmed it would not appeal a court decision to block the project on environmental grounds. bit.ly/2I1oRQn

The Gambling Commission fined Mr Green, an online gambling company owned by William Hill Plc, 3 million pounds for after an investigation found "systemic failings" affecting customers at the online casino business. bit.ly/2VvA43x

The Independent

Bitish power producer Drax Group Plc said it will phase out the dirty fuel from its Yorkshire power station in March next year, a major step in Britain's efforts to quit coal. bit.ly/2Puk3az