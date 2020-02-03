PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 3

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- South Western Railway will be formally asked this week to explain to Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, why he should not sack it from the commuter network based at London Waterloo. bit.ly/37UDqR9

- The government-funded company responsible for delivering HS2 has been forced to repay more than 500 million pounds ($657.20 million) to the Revenue and Customs tax authority after an investigation found that it had been wrongly reclaiming VAT. bit.ly/31jntBu

The Guardian

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will issue a direct warning on Monday that the UK will refuse close alignment of rules and reject the jurisdiction of the European courts in any trade deal as European Union leaders prepare to give his plans a frosty reception. bit.ly/2uX3UTs

- Donald Tusk, the former president of the European council, has said there would be widespread enthusiasm in the EU if Scotland applied to rejoin after independence. bit.ly/31lYMnT

The Telegraph

- SoftBank Group Corp has set up a UK arm of its robotics business to boost sales of its robots such as its humanoid assistant Pepper. bit.ly/2GO6JsK

- The Bank of England is planning to spend up to 700,000 pounds on green taxis just weeks after embarrassing revelations about its travel expenses. bit.ly/37YqQk4

Sky News

- Customs checks will not be stepped up if the UK gets its way in trade deal talks with Brussels, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has suggested. bit.ly/36Ow2oX