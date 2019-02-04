PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Ministers are considering withdrawing a 60-million-pound package of support for Nissan Motor Co Ltd after it broke a pledge to build the latest version of one of its sports utility vehicles in Britain. bit.ly/2Gc26dI

- Ministers were warned six years ago about the grave risks of Chinese infiltration of national infrastructure in a report citing Huawei's involvement in UK telecoms. bit.ly/2G9WHDM

The Guardian

- Doug Putman, who runs the Canadian record retailer Sunrise Records and uses Fleetwood Mac albums to explain his business model, has entered the race to buy the UK music and film retailer HMV, which collapsed into administration just after Christmas. bit.ly/2G8wQwk

- Labour members of parliament frustrated at the leadership's "constructive ambiguity" over Brexit are expected to air their concerns at what is likely to be a fractious parliamentary meeting on Monday, amid renewed talk that some could quit to form a new centre party. bit.ly/2G73ZZ3

The Telegraph

- UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock will tell the boss of Instagram he must use his experience of rooting out extremist-related posts to purge the social media site of suicide and self-harm images. bit.ly/2G9WRuS

- Downing Street preparations for a snap election in June may be a useful "scare tactic" to persuade members of parliament to back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, lawmaker Boris Johnson has suggested. bit.ly/2G8XDIG

Sky News

- Sky News has learnt that Interserve Plc , which has been grappling with ways to avert a Carillion-style collapse in recent months, could announce as soon as this week that it has reached an in-principle agreement with lenders about the restructuring. bit.ly/2D5EWSd (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)