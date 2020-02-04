PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Wizz Air's largest shareholder private equity firm Indigo Partners said on Monday it was immediately selling most of its 20.6% stake in the Hungarian carrier. bit.ly/3bieFR8

- Britain's biggest retailer Tesco will have to wait until October for its new boss to start after his former employer Walgreens Boots Alliance insisted he see out a non-compete agreement. bit.ly/395Jsyq

The Guardian

- The UK aviation industry has pledged to cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050, despite still planning for 70% more flights over the next three decades. bit.ly/31nKFhX

- Nissan has reportedly drawn up contingency plans to pull out of manufacturing in mainland Europe in the event of a hard Brexit in favour of ramping up its production in the UK. bit.ly/31lbnYy

The Telegraph

- A top Citigroup employee has been suspended for allegedly stealing food from the office canteen. bit.ly/31xSFxf

- Lisa Osofsky, director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), called for a legal shake-up after she helped secure a global settlement with Airbus over long-running corruption allegations. bit.ly/2GToQxi

Sky News - Advent International, Hellman & Friedman and Mid Europa Partners have teamed up to plot a takeover of Pepco Group. bit.ly/392sKA4

- Mike Ashley's Frasers Group has bought a 12.5% stake in Mulberry, the British maker of luxury handbags. bit.ly/2Uljl2n