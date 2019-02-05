PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain will be thrown into an "energy crisis" unless it loosens the rules for shale oil and gas developers, British chemical manufacturer Ineos has warned. bit.ly/2D5ZytE

- British Prime Minister Theresa May will insist on Tuesday that she can secure a majority for a Brexit deal that "commands broad support" in Northern Ireland. bit.ly/2GfaUzJ

The Guardian

- Business Minister Greg Clark has been forced to admit the existence of a previously secret package of state aid to Nissan Motor Co Ltd that could have been worth up to 80 million pounds ($104.31 million) had the carmaker gone ahead with plans to manufacture a new model X-Trail in Sunderland after Brexit. bit.ly/2GbipYk

The Telegraph

- The process of Britain leaving the European Union will not be delayed via an extension of the Article 50 exit negotiation period, British Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told the Telegraph newspaper in an interview published late on Monday. bit.ly/2D9lfsK

- British transport group FirstGroup Plc is selling one of its largest regional bus divisions. bit.ly/2D7zRcj

Sky News

- George Mitchell, a former U.S. senator who brokered peace in Northern Ireland, has said a hard border must be avoided or else violence is possible. bit.ly/2GboNPh

The Independent

- UK ports will wave through goods from the European Union without checks if there is a no-deal Brexit to avoid huge traffic jams, tax authorities said. ind.pn/2G9ixHK ($1 = 0.7669 pounds)