PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Financial Reporting Council has outlined measures to increase scrutiny of audit firms and corporate reporting, speed up enforcement and streamline its own governance structure in its draft budget for 2020. bit.ly/2vS8J0X

The heating and plumbing group Ferguson Plc is heading for a clash with its British shareholders after revealing plans for a possible listing in the United States that could result in it abandoning the FTSE 100. bit.ly/2H78Ubb

The Guardian

Ikea is to close its Coventry city centre store this summer, marking the first closure of one of its big UK branches, putting 350 jobs at risk. bit.ly/399nXwR

Ryanair has been accused of greenwashing after the UK advertising watchdog banned an ad campaign claiming that the airline has the lowest carbon emissions of any major airline in Europe. bit.ly/37YehVD

The Telegraph

New John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White has hired Nina Bhatia as executive director at the struggling retailer as she battles to revive its fortunes. bit.ly/2vS9O91

Metro Bank has hired a top law firm to probe claims it breached sanctions against Cuba and Iran in the latest scandal to hit the embattled lender. bit.ly/3991Er3

Sky News

The finance director of Marks & Spencer's food division has quit, leaving another of the retailer's key finance roles in the hands of an interim boss. bit.ly/371V6sO

Boris Johnson has been accused by the car industry of "moving the goalposts" as he confirmed plans to phase out new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars by 2035. bit.ly/2GTuWxE