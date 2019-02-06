PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Fully driverless cars are expected to take to Britain's roads by the end of the year under government plans to scrap the requirement for a dedicated safety driver, the Department for Transport said. bit.ly/2Del13B

- British Prime Minister Theresa May suggested that she would retain the contentious backstop plan to avoid a hard border in Ireland. bit.ly/2DdmwPr

The Guardian

- The European Union and Ireland are in discussions over a substantial Brexit emergency fund in order to offset the impact of a no-deal Brexit on Ireland's food exports to Britain, sources told the Guardian. bit.ly/2D80Yns

- The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has been accused of "misconduct and mismanagement" and issued with a formal legal warning by the Charity Commission after allegedly using its resources to campaign for a hard Brexit. bit.ly/2DaBO7L

The Telegraph

- UK cabinet ministers have secretly held talks on plans to delay Brexit by eight weeks. The delay would postpone Brexit to May 24. bit.ly/2GaUicj

- British music retailer HMV has been bought out of administration by Canadian record chain Sunrise Records with the deal expected to save nearly 1,500 jobs. bit.ly/2Dbw39O