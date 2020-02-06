PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Mike Lynch, the founder of the software group Autonomy, facing fraud charges in America, has been bailed on 10 million pounds ($12.99 million) security ahead of his extradition battle. bit.ly/2v48EqD

- Vodafone Group is preparing to strip out Huawei Technologies from the sensitive part of its network across Europe at a cost of 200 million euros ($219.98 million). bit.ly/371k3EH

The Guardian

- Greenpeace members have blocked BP Plc's headquarters with solar panels and oil barrels to mark Bernard Looney's first day as chief executive. bit.ly/2UuF8VE

The Telegraph

- Taxpayer-backed Royal Bank of Scotland has been forced to ask more than 6,000 customers of its banking app Bó to destroy their cards as the bank complies with new EU banking rules. bit.ly/2GXnIJ5

- A Brussels crackdown on contactless payments could cause mass confusion for millions of customers and trigger a 48 billion pounds hit to businesses across Europe, experts have warned. bit.ly/2RZAsFx

Sky News

- Axminster Carpets, which has supplied royal palaces for much of its 265-year history, has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators as it holds talks with a number of prospective investors. bit.ly/2vOyvTz

- A sub-committee of the Retail Sector Council will make the recommendation that the Treasury should hike corporation tax to fund a 6 billion pounds business rates cut for struggling high streets, in a document to be shared across Whitehall in the coming weeks. bit.ly/31tYn2U

The Independent

Kirk Douglas, star of Spartacus, Lust for Life and Paths of Glory and one of the legends of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died at the age of 103. bit.ly/2S5qQsZ