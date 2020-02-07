PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb. 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Three Thai billionaires are competing for Tesco's Thailand and Malaysia operations in the second round of an auction that could value the division at as much as $7 billion. bit.ly/31vUbQp

- Sir Michael Fallon, the former defence secretary, has joined Genel Energy as one of several new directors on the oil producer's board. bit.ly/2S8Ayed

The Guardian

- The UK government is preparing to reverse plans put forward last year to cut import tariffs on most goods coming to the UK under proposals for post-Brexit trade agreements. bit.ly/372jjPB

The Telegraph

- Hargreaves Lansdown's largest investor Peter Hargreaves will sell shares worth about 500 million pounds ($646.35 million) in the business he co-founded via a sale to institutional investors. bit.ly/398C7hE​​​​​​​

- Jaguar Land Rover said lines at its Solihull and Castle Bromwich factories will halt for half and full-day stoppages on selected days over the next few months. bit.ly/2UyQZ4S

Sky News

- The UK will "drive a hard bargain" as it seeks trade deals with the U.S. and other countries that benefit consumers and businesses while maintaining standards, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has said. bit.ly/2Uwq6hT

- The new head of the John Lewis Partnership has warned colleagues more store closures and job losses lie ahead unless its financial performance improves. bit.ly/2OB6u8F