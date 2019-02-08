PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney blamed the "fog of Brexit" as he warned that Britain's economy will grow at its slowest rate for a decade this year and could yet tip into recession. The central bank has slashed its growth forecast for this year to 1.2 percent from 1.7 percent. bit.ly/2SlFkGZ

The Guardian

- Brexit negotiations are being pushed to the brink by British Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Union, with any last-minute offer by Brussels on the Irish backstop expected to be put to members of parliament just days before the UK is due to leave. bit.ly/2BrmJyz

- Ikea is trialling the sale of used, patched-up furniture in UK as part of its efforts to become more environmental friendly. The Swedish retailer is also launching a textile recycling scheme across the UK. bit.ly/2RN7BRA

The Telegraph

- A no-deal Brexit could see a scheme to stop fake medicines entering Britain scrapped, just seven weeks after its launch, pharmaceutical leaders said. bit.ly/2tbJZw7

Sky News

- The EU's Donald Tusk has told Theresa May that British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit plan offers a "promising way out" of the current Brexit stalemate, according to Sky sources. bit.ly/2MU1NVw

The Independent

- Instagram has committed to remove all images of graphic self-harm, the platform's boss has said. The move comes amid intense criticism of the Facebook-owned service, which has been accused of not doing enough to remove posts that glorify self-harm and suicide. ind.pn/2SDwZxq