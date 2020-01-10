PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Chief Executive Officer of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) Willie Walsh that owns British Airways, Iberia and Aer Linguswill step down in March. bit.ly/2NenYqJ

KKR & Co-owned energy metering company Calisen is seeking to raise 300 million pounds ($392.07 million) through a London listing, targeting a valuation in excess of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.70 billion). bit.ly/2tK5IPf

The Guardian

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has dropped a hint that interest rates could be cut soon to boost the British economy, while warning that the bank is running low on ways to combat recessions. bit.ly/2Tg2VaW

Liberty Steel is planning to cut operations in South Yorkshire and south Wales in response to "challenging market conditions", risking up to 355 jobs. bit.ly/2T8LGZe

The Telegraph

About 3,500 investors are weighing to take legal action against Neil Woodford in an attempt to recover losses inflicted by the collapse of his investment fund. bit.ly/37SchxK

Swedish retailer Ikea is planning to open its first UK mini-store after buying Hammersmith shopping centre for 170 million pounds ($222.17 million). bit.ly/2tJhR6T

Sky News

Dixons Carphone Plc, the parent company of Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse, has been fined 500,000 pounds ($653,450.00) over a hacking that targeted millions of customer accounts. bit.ly/2NbRsW5

Britain's transport secretary Grant Shapps said it's the "end of the line" for Northern Rail, as a new government review into the company's finances shows it can only support operations for a "few more months". bit.ly/37Sn0bz

The Independent

Paula Nickolds, managing director of John Lewis Plc was sacked and the chair warned that staff may miss out on a bonus following a major restructuring. bit.ly/305iNP6 ($1 = 0.7652 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)