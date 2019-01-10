PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy was taken out of her hands on Wednesday after a bitter row with John Bercow produced her second Commons defeat in two days. MPs voted by a majority of 11 to force the prime minister to return to the Commons within three days if her Brexit deal were rejected next Tuesday. bit.ly/2Ro8ZyM

- Hardy Amies, founded by the former couturier to the Queen, has fallen into administration for the second time in its 73-year history. Freddy Khalastchi and Jonathan Bass of Menzies have been appointed administrators and are seeking to sell the business as a going concern. bit.ly/2Rm1MPF

The Guardian

- Business leaders will call for a series of emergency measures to cushion the blow of the UK crashing out of the EU if May's Brexit deal is not ratified in a critical parliamentary vote next week. Freight Transport Association prepares list of 'mini-deals' UK must seek from EU to ensure Britain keeps trading. bit.ly/2RipZ9j

- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is to reiterate his call for the Brexit impasse to be put to the people in a general election, as Labour edged closer to pledging to call a no-confidence vote in Theresa May's government if her departure plan is voted down in the Commons. bit.ly/2C9xjdc

- Amazon has confirmed it pays UK business rates of only £63.4 million ($81.13 million), almost £40 million ($51.19 million) less than Next PLC, despite clocking up more than double the sales in the UK of the clothing and home retailer. bit.ly/2Ri6gGJ

The Telegraph

- Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, was made fully aware of crippling delays to Crossrail a month before he says he was told, the former boss of Europe's biggest infrastructure project has claimed in a blistering broadside. bit.ly/2Ri0Tre

Sky News

- The government has quietly awarded £75 million ($95.98 million) of Brexit-related contracts to some of the world's biggest consultancy firms. They were given to nine high-profile international companies, including familiar names such as Deloitte, Accenture and PwC. bit.ly/2RfJFe9

- The DUP have slapped down Theresa May's last-ditch plan to woo them with new Brexit powers for Northern Ireland. As debate begins again on the withdrawal agreement, cabinet minister David Lidington announced a series of assurances aimed at winning more MPs over ahead of next week's vote. bit.ly/2RjWyE5

The Independent

- The increasing cost of the smart meter rollout to households could become "potentially even greater" amid a "real information gap", a consumer group has warned MPs. Citizens Advice head of future energy services Dhara Vyas told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that there needed to be a "real focus" on an updated costs benefit analysis of the programme. ind.pn/2RlmzCU ($1 = 0.7814 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)